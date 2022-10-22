Sheridan residents shelter in place, possible armed suspect reported

Sheridan residents have been asked to shelter in place Saturday morning, because of an ongoing situation with a possible armed suspect, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police report the suspect may have been involved in an incident at the Sheridan Food Mart.

The suspect is wearing a blue sweatshirt and driving a small John Deere tractor. Police set up a perimeter on Church Street after the suspect was located.

The Times and NewsTribune will have more information as it becomes available.