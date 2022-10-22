October 22, 2022
Sheridan residents shelter in place, possible armed suspect reported

Police believe suspect may have been involved in an incident at Sheridan Food Mart

By Shaw Local News Network
Emergency light

Sheridan residents have been asked to shelter in place Saturday morning, because of an ongoing situation with a possible armed suspect, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.

Police report the suspect may have been involved in an incident at the Sheridan Food Mart.

The suspect is wearing a blue sweatshirt and driving a small John Deere tractor. Police set up a perimeter on Church Street after the suspect was located.

The Times and NewsTribune will have more information as it becomes available.