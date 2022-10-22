4 cited in Peru, Mendota on sales of alcohol to minors charges after state police surveilled 24 businesses

Four establishments of 24 surveilled in Peru, Mendota and La Salle were involved in the sale of an alcoholic beverage to a minor, the Illinois State Police District 17 said.
Dominic E. Caban, 25, of Peru, of Express Lane Gas and Food Mart in Peru; Thomas A. Hash Jr. 42, of Peru, of Peru Liquor Wine and Spirits; Shawn Robertson, 47, of Mendota, of Beck Oil Company in Mendota; and Charlie Ward, 36, of Mendota, of Express Lane Gas and Food Mart in Mendota each were cited on complaints of unlawful delivery of alcohol liquor to a minor, which is a misdemeanor.
Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 3 Agents conducted Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement surveillance at various establishments during the evening hours Wednesday in La Salle County. The purpose of these ACE details is to determine which businesses may be selling alcoholic beverages to minors. The ultimate goals are to enforce underage drinking laws and save lives by preventing impaired driving crashes and fatalities, the state police said.
This project is funded through the Illinois Department of Transportation.