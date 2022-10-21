The Times Roundup: Ottawa’s Smithmeyer, O’Fallon advance at state tennis

The Ottawa No. 1 doubles team of senior Jenna Smithmeyer and junior Rylee O’Fallon completed Thursday’s opening day at the IHSA Class 1A Girls Tennis State Tournament being held at various sites in the Chicago suburbs with a 3-1 record and have advanced to Friday’s competition.
Smithmeyer and O’Fallon opened the tournament with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Rockford Boylan’s Elizabeth Fitzgerald and Elise Pecora, but then dropped a 7-5, 6-2 decision to Fenwick’s Rachel Abraham and Maeve Paris.
However, in the consolation bracket, the Pirates’ duo defeated Bloomington Central Catholic’s Lauren Emm and AnnaClare Keller (6-4, 5-7, 10-1) as well as Richland County’s Abigail Atwood and Grayce Burgener (4-6, 6-4, 10-8).
The Ottawa pair will play Alleman’s Anne Rouse and Kate Rector in a fourth-round consolation match Friday morning at Palatine High School.
Ottawa junior No. 1 singles player Emma Cushing fell in her opening match to Mattoon’s Lily Gregary (6-0, 7-5), bounced back in the consolation bracket to defeat Sterling’s Ellie Aitken (6-2, 6-1) before losing to Troy Triad’s Logan Looby (6-4, 6-2).
The Pirates’ No. 2 doubles team of seniors Isabel Heimsoth and Emma Walker fell short in their two matches, 6-1, 6-0 to Chicago University’s Sanskriti Sarva and Paola Almeda then 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 to Herrin’s Karli Mann and Jersey Summers.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Rochelle def. Ottawa, 25-23, 25-14: At Rochelle, the Pirates dropped the straight-set match to their Interstate 8 Conference counterparts.
Marquette Academy def. Dwight, 25-13, 25-8: At Dwight, the Crusaders rolled to the Tri-County Conference victory over the Trojans.
Marquette received solid performances from Maera Jimenez (four kills, nine assists, two aces), Lindsey Kaufmann (12 digs, two aces), Eva McCallum (six kills), Avery Durdan (five kills), Kaylee Killelea (10 assists), Mary Lechtenberg (four blocks, three kills), Lilly Craig (two blocks, two kills), Emma Rinearson (five digs) and Nora Rinearson (four digs).
Newark def. Geneseo, 25-9, 25-13: At Geneseo, the Norsemen closed out their regular season with a triumph over the Maple Leafs to improve to 30-5. It’s the sixth time in program history with 30 or more wins in a season.
Newark was paced by seven kills and five digs from Kiara Wesseh, 10 digs from Taylor Kruser, and 11 assists from Lauren Ulrich.
Mooseheart def. Somonauk, 25-18, 25-21: At Somonauk, the Bobcats fell to the Ramblers in straight sets.
Somonauk (6-15) was led by Josie Rader (six kills, 14 digs), Ame Grace (17 digs, three kills) and Riley Snider (10 assists).
La Salle-Peru def. Sandwich, 25-18, 25-21: At Sandwich, the Indians dropped their final regular season match in the I-8 loss to the Cavaliers.
Sandwich (12-22, 2-12) was paced by Alexis Sexton (13 assists, 11 digs), Kaylin Herren (four kills), Alana Stahl (six kills, five points, eight digs), Claire Allen (three kills, three digs), Breanna Sexton (11 digs, five points, an ace), Maddie Hill (seven digs) and Alyssa Broce (eight digs, five points.)
Fieldcrest to play for 3rd place, Flanagan-Cornell for consolation title at McLean/HOIC Tournament
At the McLean County/Heart of Illinois Conference Tournament in Mackinaw, No. 4-seeded Fieldcrest defeated No. 5 El Paso-Gridley in the quarterfinals but fell to top-seeded Tri-Valley in the semifinals. The Knights will play No. 3 Tremont in the third-place match at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Flanagan-Cornell, the No. 7 seed, defeated No. 11 Fisher in the consolation semifinals and will take on No. 9 LeRoy at 4 p.m. Saturday in the consolation final.