Police blotter: October 21, 2022

Lisa A. Carr, 40, of La Salle, was charged with criminal trespass to a vehicle at 11:59 p.m. Thursday in the 1200 block of Sterling Street, La Salle police said.
Luis A. Hernandez, 27, of Ottawa, was charged with driving while suspended, no insurance, disobeying a stop sign and failure to secure a child younger than 8 in a child restraint Thursday at West Jackson and Chestnut streets, Ottawa police said.
Christine Grenter, 52, of Mendota, was charged with DUI, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, improper lane usage and illegal transportation of alcohol after a single-vehicle crash at 2:34 p.m. Wednesday in front of 2432 N. 46th Road in Northville Township, La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.