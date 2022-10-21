OSF Health adjusts masking requirements

OSF HealthCare has revised masking requirements for patients, visitors and employees in its health care facilities in the wake of changes to Illinois requirements and CDC recommendations related to COVID-19.

OSF has emergency facilities in Ottawa, Princeton, Mendota and Streator.

Patients and visitors are not required to wear a mask unless the community transmission level of the county where the facility is located is high. Patients and visitors will be asked to mask if they have a suspected or confirmed COVID infection; have symptoms of a respiratory infection (e.g., those with runny nose, cough, sneeze); or have had close contact or an exposure to someone with COVID during the past 10 days.

For employees who are vaccinated for COVID-19, masks are not required unless the community transmission level is high. Unvaccinated employees who received exemptions based on religious or medical grounds must continue to wear a mask at all times, regardless of the transmission level.

OSF HealthCare leaders continue to monitor COVID-19 transmission levels throughout the communities it serves and will make adjustments if levels change. Some communities with OSF HealthCare facilities are in areas considered with high transmission and will continue to mask as before.

Any employee or visitor is welcomed to mask, and masks will continue to be available, even when community transmission levels are not high in their county.