Tri-DENT seizes 5 pounds of pot, more than $10,000 in Peru bust

Two men face up to 15 years in prison if convicted of drug possession following a Wednesday raid in rural Peru.
Andrew Martinez, 36, of Peru, and Richard Policky, 37, of La Salle, were charged in Bureau County Circuit Court with unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony. They were taken to Bureau County Jail to await a bond hearing.
Wednesday, the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team executed a Bureau County search warrant at “Outer Limitz” located at 1746 U.S. 6, Suite A, Peru. Tri-DENT said agents located about 5 pounds of purported cannabis, various items used in the manufacture and packaging of cannabis and cannabis products along with more than $10,000 in illicit United States currency.