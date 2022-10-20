October 19, 2022
The Times Area Roundup: Woodland volleyball scores 23rd win with victory at DePue

By Shaw Local News Network
Woodland Warriors logo

At DePue on Wednesday, the Woodland volleyball team made quick work of the host Little Giants, winning 25-3, 25-7 to improve to 23-4 overall and 6-1 on the Tri-County Conference loop.

Shae Simons (13 assists, two aces), Emma Highland (four kills, two aces), Cloee Johnston (four kills) and Clara Downey (two kills) paced the Warriors attack.

Boys soccer

Mendota 4, Peoria Christian 0: In the late semifinal of the Class 1A Mendota Sectional, the host Trojans blanked Peoria Christian to earn a Saturday regional championship date with Quincy Notre Dame.