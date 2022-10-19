The Times Area Roundup: Streator volleyball rallies past Reed-Custer for senior night win

At Pops Dale Gymnasium in Streator, the Streator Bulldog Spikers made their senior night a happy one by rallying for a 17-25, 25-9, 25-15 Illinois Central Eight Conference victory over Reed-Custer.
After recognizing seniors Bella Dean and Ellie Isermann, the program also honored Rilee Talty for setting a school record for digs in a season with 506. She then added 25 more to it during the three-set win. Isermann finished her final home match with seven kills, two blocks, four assists and six digs. Dean added four kills, two aces and seven digs.
Sophia Pence chipped in six kills, four aces and six digs; Alexa Jacobs six kills and three blocks; and Emma Rambo 18 assists, nine digs and two kills for the ‘Dogs (12-20-2, 5-9 ICE).
Newark def. Somonauk 25-11, 25-8: At Somonauk, the Norsemen rolled to the Little Ten Conference victory behind Lauren Ulrich’s seven kills, two aces and nine assists. Kiara Wesseh chipped in five kills, Bre Dixon four kills and Taylor Kruser eight digs for Newark (29-5, 9-1 LTC).
For the Bobcats (6-14, 3-7), Josie Rader collected eight digs and three kills, Ali McBride six digs and two kills and Riley Snider four assists.
Seneca def. Henry-Senachwine 25-23, 25-8: At Henry, Faith Baker slammed down eight kills, Leslie Klicker had five kills, and Neely Hougas added 18 points and 14 assists to lead the Irish to the Tri-County Conference win.
Sycamore def. Sandwich 25-17, 25-16: At Sandwich, the Indians dropped to 2-11 in the Interstate 8 Conference and 12-21 overall with the loss. Alexis Sexton turned in six digs and nine assists, Breanna Sexton 10 digs, Alana Stahl five kills and four digs, and Claire Allen three kills, two blocks and three digs for Sandwich.
SOPHOMORE VOLLEYBALL
Streator def. Reed-Custer 25-16, 25-21: At Pops Dale Gymnasium, the hosts used eight kills, two aces and three digs by Shaelyn Groesbeck to move to 11-16, 8-6 in the ICE. Sonia Proksa added five kills and Aubrey Jacobs 13 assists and six digs.
FRESHMAN VOLLEYBALL
Streator def. Reed-Custer, 25-22, 25-23: In Streator, Cyra Tupayachi notched five kills and four aces, Ava Gwaltney six aces and Elsa Sorenson two kills in the ICE victory.