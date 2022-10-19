Police blotter: October 19, 2022

Nathan D. Webb, 32, of Granville, turned himself in on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear at 10 a.m. Monday, La Salle police said.
Haley J. Wollack, 22, homeless, was picked up on a Marshall County warrant for failure to appear (violation of bail bond) at 3:43 p.m. Monday in the 300 block of Crosat Street, La Salle police said.
Marissa B. Rascicot, 27, of La Salle, was charged with DUI, driving while suspended and obstructing at 11:59 p.m. Monday at Sixth and Marquette streets, La Salle police said.
Angela B. Persinger, 23, of Oglesby, was charged with suspended registration at 3:26 p.m. Tuesday at Fourth and Joliet streets, La Salle police said.
Matthew J. Despain, 41, of La Salle, was charged with driving while suspended and no insurance at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday at Joliet and Third streets, La Salle police said.
Nicholas D. Stephens, 35, of La Salle, was charged with driving while suspended, no insurance and suspended registration at 7:25 a.m. Tuesday at Fourth and Joliet streets, La Salle police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.