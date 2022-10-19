Ottawa Fire Department receives $3,800 grant for new equipment

The Ottawa Fire Department received a $3,800 grant to be used for equipment to fight brush fires, Ottawa Commissioner James Less told the City Council at Tuesday’s meeting.

The grant comes from Compeer Financial and it comes at a time when Ottawa is considered on the northern edge of a moderate drought, which often brings a risk of wildfires along with it.

“It’s nice to have extra money to purchase those products we need in case we do get some brush fires to battle,” Less said.

The months of September and October are typically the driest months in Illinois, which heightens the risk for brush fires.