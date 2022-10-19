Community Foundation to host disco ball fundraiser at La Salle ballroom

Since 2015, the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation has helped the community issue 116 grants and scholarships, managed $1.6 million in investments back into the community and established 79 charitable funds.

Saturday, the organization is inviting community members to participate in a Disco Ball and auction from 4:30 to 8 p.m. at the Auditorium Ballroom, 109 Wright St., La Salle, to have some fun, celebrate the success and build on it.

Former Ottawa mayor Bob Eschbach is serving as the emcee and Lucas Sanor will be performing as a DJ saxophonist. Food and drinks will be provided by B.A.S.H., Stone Jug Barbecue, Mr. Salsas, Olive Garden, Jeremiah Joe and Millstone Bakery.

The event will feature an auction with a chance to win a weekend stay in the Big Apple, including airfare, a five-star hotel and a personal tour guide, four seats at a Chicago Bulls game, with parking and $100 in spending money, and a one-week vacation anywhere in the United States, among other items.

The ball includes music from the disco era, five food stations, a coffee and latte bar, dancing and a live auction.

Through the generosity of local individual and corporate donors, the Starved Rock Country Community Foundation — one of 850 community foundations in the country — provides grants, scholarships and disaster funds to non-profit, cultural and charitable organizations in Starved Rock Country, making it possible for them to benefit from the generosity of the community as a whole. Proceeds from the Stayin’ Alive Disco Ball will benefit the philanthropic endeavors by the SRCCF to meet the needs of those organizations within our community.

Individual tickets are $100 and tables of eight can be purchased online at www.srccf.org. Donations are welcome. To become a sponsor or get more information, call Cathy at the Foundation office at 815-252-2906.

The Stayin’ Alive Presenting Sponsor, Eureka Savings Bank, is joined by Hometown National Bank; Geneva Holdings Group; Wheatland Title Company; Erin Stuedemann, Realtor/Broker, Coldwell Banker; Stuedemann Radon Resolutions; Chuck Beckett; Shaw Media; NRG Media; Starved Rock Media; Thee Ultimate Party and Annette Barr Photography.