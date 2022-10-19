Another Ottawa business to open in November, after boutique closure

Lady’s and Gents owner Mary Kaye Partridge closed her downtown Ottawa boutique Saturday, but said she’s not hanging it up yet.
“The family has decided to join together and bring the community a much-needed custom apparel design shop,” she wrote on Lady’s and Gents Facebook page.
She said the new store, PersonaliTees, will specialize in embroidery, screen prints, sublimation, laser engraving and vinyl and commercial window logos. The store will be located at the former home of Lady’s and Gents, 721 La Salle St., and is set to open around Tuesday, Nov. 1.
For more information, search for PersonaliTees on Facebook.
