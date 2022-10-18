The Times Athlete of the Week: Ottawa state qualifier Rylee O’Fallon a fierce competitor fueled by DQ chicken tenders

Winning 251 of 435 votes cast — 57.7% — Ottawa girls tennis’ Rylee O’Fallon is The Times Athlete of the Week.
O’Fallon and partner Jenna Smithmeyer continue to pile up victories, one Saturday winning the No. 1 doubles title at the Interstate 8 Conference Meet, then repeating the feat in the Class 1A Ottawa Sectional this past Saturday to earn a spot in the upcoming IHSA State Finals.
Also on last week’s ballot were runner-up Kayden Page (Sandwich boys soccer), Austin Aldridge (Seneca boys cross country) and Emma Highland (Woodland girls volleyball).
Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:
Do you have any nicknames?
Most people just call me “Ry.”
Your family has a pretty strong tennis tradition. How old were you when you started playing, and how did you get into the game?
When I was 3, my mom threw me into munchkin tennis during the summer, and that’s where it all started for me.
How would you describe yourself as a tennis player?
I would describe me as very competitive and driven to always get better.
What is your pre-match routine?
My pre-match routine came from [recent Ottawa girls tennis star] Ella Marvel — two-for-$7 DQ chicken tender meal fuels me to win every match.
What other activities are you involved with at school?
I am involved with Do Change, student council, superfans, yearbook and fine arts.
What are three of your favorite books?
I like any book from [romance/young adult novelist] Colleen Hoover.
What is your favorite dessert?
I love DQ’s s’mores shake.
What is the best memory you’ve made made on a tennis court?
My favorite memory will always be getting to play doubles with Ella Marvel against my mom [Ottawa tennis coach Tracey] and sister [fellow Ottawa standout Regan], even though they both had to take a 10-minute injury break.
As the season winds downs, what goals do you have for yourself this IHSA postseason?
My goals for the IHSA postseason is to put everything I have out on the courts and make it as far as I can.
Do you have any college plans? If so, do they involve sports?
I plan to attend a four-year university, but I’m still undecided if I’ll play tennis in college.