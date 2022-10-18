The Times Area Roundup: Serena volleyball rebounds, defeats host Seneca in 3 sets

The Serena Huskers dropped the opening set but rebounded to take the final two in a 15-25, 25-15, 25-19 victory over host Seneca on Monday night.
Streator places fourth at Mendota Invite
Streator went 2-2-1 to place fourth at the Mendota Invite on Saturday. The Bulldog Spikers defeated Indian Creek (25-9, 25-7) and Peoria Christian (25-22, 25-18), while splitting with the host Trojans (25-14, 14-25) in pool play before falling to Rockford Christian (25-8, 25-12) in the semifinals and again to Mendota (19-25, 25-21, 25-21) in the third-place match.
Streator was led on the led by Alexa Jacobs (24 kills, five blocks), Bella Dean (19 kills, a block, five digs), Ellie Isermann (18 kills, two aces, 34 assists, 11 digs), Sophia Pence (12 kills, 12 aces, 23 digs), Devin Elias 10 kills, three blocks), Emma Rambo (nine kills, six aces, 40 assists, 11 digs) and Rilee Talty (56 digs, five aces).
Newark finishes runner-up at Bradley-Bourbonnais Tournament
Newark finished in second place at the talent-filled Bradley-Bourbonnais Tournament on Saturday. The Norsemen (27-5) topped Kankakee Bishop McNamara (25-19, 25-18), Rock Island (25-14, 11-25, 15-11) and Belleville West (25-17, 18-25, 15-12) before falling to the host Boilermakers (25-21, 25-15) in the championship match.
Newark on the day was paced by Kiara Wesseh (28 kills, 57 digs, eight aces), Lauren Ulrich (15 kills, 45 assists, 34 digs), Taylor Kruser (58 digs) and Aubrey Benesh (37 digs).
Earlville places sixth at the Plano Tournament
Earlville went 3-2 on Saturday to finish sixth at the Plano Tournament. The Red Raiders beat Plano twice (25-20, 25-20 and 25-16, 25-20) and Westmont (25-20, 25-10), but lost to St. Bede (25-16, 25-14) and Crossroads Christian (25-10, 25-18).
Brooklyn Guelde had 48 assists for Earlville, while Nevaeh Sansone added 24 kills.
Sophomore volleyball
Marquette def. St. Bede, 22-25, 25-20, 25-21: At Bader Gym in Ottawa, a three-point burst by Makayla Backos tied the deciding set at 17-17 and put the Crusaders in front for good in the nonconference match.
Avery Durdan hammered out 14 kills, Backos added six kills and six digs, Lilia Muffler six kills and Kealey Rock 24 assists to lead Marquette.