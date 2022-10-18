Streator man pleads guilty in July raid that yielded drugs, gun

One of the suspects in a July drug raid in Streator that yielded cocaine, heroin and a gun has pleaded guilty.
Darrell E. Mosier, 47, of Streator, appeared Tuesday in La Salle County Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) with intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony carrying up to 17 years in prison because of a tack-on term for fentanyl.
However, Mosier left the courtroom with 48 months of non-reporting probation and time served. Mosier said in open court he was a contractor who worked for cash and lodging, though he knew of drug-dealing on the premises.
“Everything was Mr. Forbes’ — they weren’t mine,” he said.
The man in question would be 28-year-old James Z. Forbes, of Streator, who also is charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance (cocaine) with intent to deliver. Though the charge carries up to 15 years, prosecutors signaled he faces more time if convicted of numerous overlapping offenses for which he’d have to serve back-to-back sentences. He will appear Nov. 18.
One other individual, 33-year-old Ulysses E. Reyes, of Streator, also is charged with cocaine possession following the same drug bust. Reyes, who was ordered held on $1 million, will appear Nov. 14.
The three were charged July 20 after the Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team executed a search warrant of Forbes’ residence and seized 8 grams of purported cocaine, 9 grams of purported heroin plus packaging materials and $3,000 cash. Police also seized a handgun, for which Forbes is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.