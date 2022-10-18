Streator, Lostant, Kangley highway-rail crossings will see improvements

Safety improvements at three highway-rail crossings in La Salle County have been approved by the Illinois Commerce Commission.

The agreement requires the Norfolk Southern Railway Company to install automatic warning devices and circuitry at the highway-rail grade crossing in Kangley; at East 950th Road near Streator and at Main Street in Lostant.

The total combined estimated cost for the new automatic devices is $1,136,511. ICC staff recommended the Grade Crossing Protection Funds be used to pay up to 95% of the signal design and installation costs, not to exceed $1,079,687. NS will pay all remaining signal design and installation costs as well as all future operating and maintenance costs for the new warning devices.

“The ICC is committed to keeping the public safe near and around railroad tracks. These upgrades are possible because of the Grade Crossing Protection Fund and will benefit all who traverse these crossings,” said ICC Chairman Carrie Zalewski.

All work is expected to be completed within 18 months of the order date.

The Illinois Commerce Commission also recently approved a highway-rail crossing safety improvements project in Livingston County at CR 975E near Streator.