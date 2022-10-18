Rural Ottawa manslaughter case likely headed back to trial

An Iowa man will likely stand trial again for manslaughter for his alleged role in the 2017 death at the Bonnie Plants facility in rural Ottawa.
Mason T. Shannon, 48, of Newton, Iowa remains charged in La Salle County Circuit Court with involuntary manslaughter, a Class 3 felony carrying up to five years in prison. He allegedly placed Ottawa resident Michael Castelli in a neck restraint, which proved fatal, during a struggle outside the growing facility.
Shannon stood trial four years ago and was convicted of putting Castelli into a chokehold that killed him. However, the conviction was vacated over a technicality. Shannon’s lawyers argued he couldn’t be tried twice and, after that fell flat with the judge, asked the appeals court to block a re-trial.
Last week, the 3rd District Appellate Court disagreed.
“(Shannon) does not allege that the evidence was insufficient to convict him or that his trial was unfair due to the judicial overreach of (the trial judge), which he alleged in the lower court, and he has, therefore, forfeited these issues,” wrote Justice William Holdridge.
The court also decided the visiting judge, William Dickenson, wasn’t wrong in refusing to throw out Shannon’s charge, saying Shannon’s claims of double jeopardy and prosecutorial misconduct did not apply.
Shannon is free on bond and new dates are pending in La Salle County Circuit Court.
Shannon’s legal team said Tuesday they are discussing whether to appeal the ruling to the Illinois Supreme Court.