Police blotter: October 18, 2022

Jimmy R. Hamilton, 43, of Ottawa, was cited Monday on the 900 block of Canal Street on complaints of driving while license suspended and expired registration, Ottawa police said.
Brian F. Kowalski, 71, homeless, was arrested Monday on the 700 block of La Salle Street on a La Salle County failure to appear warrant on a charge of criminal trespass, Ottawa police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.