‘You are never alone,’ La Salle County Out of the Darkness walk brings awareness, spreads hope

Alexis Ferracuti wants La Salle County residents to know they are never alone.

After losing her friend Pat from suicide, the event organizer told a crowd of well over a hundred people Saturday at Washington Square in Ottawa for the Out of the Darkness Walk there were signs and symptoms from her friend, but she didn’t know them at the time.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 8 Participants in the Out of the Darkness Community Walk on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, cross Washington Street in downtown Ottawa. The annual event raises awareness and funds for suicide prevention. (Julie Barichello – jbarichello@shawmedia.com)

Saturday’s walk is about bringing mental health to the forefront, teaching people the signs and symptoms of depression and other mental health illnesses, letting people know there are resources available, such as the new 988 suicide and crisis hotline, and demonstrating there are hundreds of people willing to help any way they can, as shown from the crowd in attendance at the walk.

“I started this walk to push it out to the public,” Ferracuti said. “You are never alone.”

The event featured a number of activities, sponsored by community organizations. It culminated with a walk through downtown Ottawa with hundreds of participants wearing T-shirts and holding signs in memory of lost loved ones.

The event also raises money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The organization was instrumental in advocating for the 988 crisis line and for bringing programs to communities training individuals on a wide range of mental health topics, including self care and helping friends.

“Your help makes it happen,” said Mike Bushman, of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, to those in attendance at Saturday’s walk. “We’ve learned a lot from our research on how to save lives and we’ll continue to develop techniques. Our research is making a difference.”

Ferracuti said the hope is to bring programs to La Salle County that train people on how to help or support those dealing with mental health conditions. Another program is geared toward teaching young adults in middle school and high school self care and how to look for warning signs in friends.

Patrol Cpt. Kyle Booras of the Ottawa Police Department said his department has a crisis intervention team and soon all the department’s officers will be trained

“Our police chief takes mental health awareness seriously, we’re trained in de-escalation techniques,” Booras said.

In speaking to the crowd Saturday, Ferracuti expressed how personal the cause of suicide and mental health awareness are to her.

“If you need a hug, or you need someone to walk with you or hold your hand, I’m here for you,” she said. “This is about establishing a community and hope.”