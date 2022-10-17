Seneca student receives award from Daughters of the American Revolution

Seneca High School student Calvin Maierhofer recently was honored by the Daughters of the American Revolution with its Good Citizen Award.

The award honors an outstanding senior who exhibits the qualities of dependability, leadership, service and patriotism. The selection was voted on by faculty and staff.

Maierhofer is chair of the FFA Leadership Team, National Honor Society president, senior class president, Irish Power League team captain, cross county team captain and serves on the Superintendent Advisory Committee. He is active in FFA, Conservation in Action, Teens Resisting Unhealthy Social Temptations, State Academic Challenge Competition, math team, drama club, Spanish club, student ambassadors, basketball, baseball, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, chorus, chamber choir, Irish Live, plays and musicals.

Being the recipient of the DAR Good Citizen Award will give Maierhofer the opportunity to complete an essay that will have a chance to advance through state and national levels of judging.