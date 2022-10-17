Police blotter: October 17, 2022

Scott M. Clark, 52, of Peru, was cited 6:37 p.m. Sunday at Route 251 and Shooting Park Road on complaints of DUI, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and disobeying a traffic control device, following a crash, Peru police said.
Sara E. Pajak, 34, of Tinley Park, was cited Sunday at East Norris Drive and Porter Street on complaints of speeding and driving while license revoked, Ottawa police said.
Damien Griego, 30, of Chicago, was arrested Sunday at East Norris Drive and Porter Street on an Illinois Department of Corrections warrant and a complaint of obstructing justice, Ottawa police said. Griego was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Alejandro Coss, 31, of Streator, was cited Sunday on the 1500 block of Columbus Street on complaints of DUI, operating an uninsured motor vehicle and speeding, Ottawa police said.
Lucia A. Morales-Lopez, 31, of Ottawa, was cited 3:45 p.m. Saturday at Menards on a complaint of retail theft between $50 and $100, Peru police said.
Jarett D. Chaparro, 23, of Mazon, was arrested Saturday at Mason Street and First Avenue on a Grundy County failure to appear warrant on a charge of driving while license suspended, along with complaints of expired registration, suspended registration and no insurance, Ottawa police said. Chaparro was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Roy D. Marsh, 24, of Ottawa, was cited Friday on the 100 block of East Norris Drive on complaints of driving while license suspended and speeding, Ottawa police said.
Kristi R. Ping, 33, of Aurora, was cited Friday at Avon and Cherie lanes on complaints of DUI, driving while license suspended, illegal transportation of alcohol and failure to signal, Ottawa police said.
Lawrence Johnson, 74, of Ottawa, was cited at Etna Road and Columbus Street on a complaint of DUI, Ottawa police said.
Cynthia M. Gisler, 65, of Peru, was cited 7 a.m. Thursday at 703 Shooting Park Road on a complaint of theft less than $500, Peru police said.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.