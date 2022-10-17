Police blotter: October 16, 2022

Gerald Dutko, 69, of Streator, was cited on a complaint of improper passing on the left 1:35 p.m. Saturday on the 800 block of Columbus Road in Streator following a two-vehicle crash with no injuries, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said Dutko was driving northbound on Columbus Road when he attempted to pass another vehicle driven by Jane Delheimer, 64, of Long Point, going northbound. The vehicle turned in front of Dutko causing his vehicle to strike the driver’s side of the vehicle turning.
Teresa M. Patterson, 43, of Mendota, was cited 10:40 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Plaza Drive and William Way on a complaint of driving while license suspended, Mendota police said.
Vanasia M. Vaughn, 20, of Mendota, was arrested on a complaint of no valid driver’s license 5:41 a.m. Friday near the intersection of First Avenue and Sixth Street, Mendota police said.
Mercedes E. Pokorny, 30, of Mendota, was arrested 4:38 p.m. Friday on a DuPage County failure to appear warrant on a charge of aggravated battery, Mendota police said. Pokorny was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Jason M. Arnold, 32, of La Salle, was arrested 8:23 p.m. on La Salle County failure to appear warrants on charges of driving while license suspended and resisting a peace officer, Mendota police said. Arnold was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Melanie S. Hartman, 41, of Mendota, was cited 11:28 p.m. Friday on complaints of DUI and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident following a two-vehicle crash in the area of First Avenue and Eighth Street, Mendota police said.
Rodolfo Olivorez, 48, of Streator, was cited on a complaint of failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident 5:04 p.m. Friday following a single-vehicle crash on Route 18, about a quarter of a mile east of East 19th Road in Otter Creek Township, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said Olivorez was driving westbound on Route 18 when his vehicle entered the south ditch and struck a culvert causing his vehicle to go airborne.
Michael Diaz, 21, of Marseilles, was cited 3 a.m. Wednesday on complaints of driving while license suspended, operating an uninsured motor vehicle, leaving the scene of an accident with vehicle damage, failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident and illegal transportation of alcohol, at North 27th Road, about a quarter of a mile west of East 19th Road, in South Ottawa Township following a single-vehicle crash with minor injuries, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said Diaz was driving eastbound on North 27th Road when he drove in the south ditch, lost control and entered the south cornfield.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.