The Ottawa Sunrise Rotary Club recently donated 70 books to the Reddick Library for its youth collection.

Rotarian Nathalie Schmidt organized the effort in response to Rotary District 6420 year’s theme “Nothing Reads like a Book.” The books are part of the “Who Is” series and are all biographies of famous people in all areas of the world and occupations. Inside each book is a sticker designating that it is a donation from the Ottawa Sunrise Rotary Club.