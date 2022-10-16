The Times Area Roundup: Streator’s Kody Danko captures title at ICE cross country meet

Streator senior Kody Danko raced to the championship of the Illinois Central Eight Conference boys cross country meet held at The Eastwood Golf Club on Saturday morning.
Danko finished in a time of 15 minutes, 21 seconds — over a minute ahead of the runner-up finisher — while teammate Ryan Seaton (18:06) placed eighth and Chance Robart (19:05) finished 19th.
The Bulldogs as a team placed third with 54 points, behind champion Herscher (25) and runner-up Manteno (53).
In the girls race for Streator, Abby Pierce (22:34) placed 14th, Lily Kupec (24:03) 16th, Izabelle Dean (25:07 18th and Katie Monaghan (27:18) 20th. Herscher won the event with 15 points with Streator runner-up with 50.
Ottawa boys and girls place fifth at I-8 meet, Sandwich girls finish third, boys fourth.
At the Interstate Eight Conference Cross Country meet at Baker Lake in Peru, the Ottawa boys finished fifth with Liam Tipple placing 16th and Lucas Farabaugh 24th. The Pirates girls squad was led by a seventh-place finish from Grace Carroll, while Kendra Martin was 10th and Addy Miller 13th.
The Sandwich ladies placed third as a team, led by Sunny Weber (second , 17:59), Emily Urbanski (eighth, 20:19), Joanna Rivera (ninth, 20:27), Hannah Treptow (27th, 22:38) and Erin Lissman (31st, 23:13). The Indians boys finished fourth as a squad, paced by Wyatt Miller (eighth, 16:57), Max Cryer (14th, 17:17), Dayton Beatty (16th, 17:25), Josh Schaefers (18th, 18:51.11) and Hudson Wills (19th, 18:51.54).
Marquette Academy runs at Patriot Invitational
The Crusaders’ Joe Amicon (222nd, 20:29) and Carson Zellers (250th, 21:36) were part of the 292 participants in the boys race at the Peoria Heights Patriot Invitational at Detweiller Park, while in the 245 member girls event, Maggie Jewett (21:56) finished 104th and Morgan Nelson (23:35) 155th.
BOYS SOCCER
Morris 3, Ottawa 2: At Morris, the No. 9-seeded Pirates (8-17) had their season come to a close after the loss to No. 8-seed Morris in the opening round of the Class 2A La Salle-Peru Regional. The match was tied 1-1 at halftime.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
Sandwich finishes seventh at Plano Invitational
The Indians placed seventh at the Plano Invitational after going 2-3. Sandwich defeated Lisle (25-14, 25-15) and the host Reapers (22-25, 25-23, 15-11), but fell to Crossroads Christian twice (25-11, 25-12) and (27-25, 12-25, 15-11), as well as Johnsburg (25-14, 25-16).
Sandwich (12-20) was led on the day by all-tournament selection Alexis Sexton (91 assists, 27 digs, 16 serving points), with other solid days coming from Alana Stahl (27 kills, 14 digs, 14 serving points), Londyn Scott (12 kills, seven blocks), Maddie Hill (18 kills, 36 digs) and Breanna Sexton (52 digs, 13 serving points).