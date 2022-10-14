The Times Area Roundup: Earlville volleyball earns Little Ten road win over IMSA

The Earlville volleyball team earned a 25-15, 25-14 victory over Illinois Math and Science Academy on Thursday night.
The Red Raiders were paced by Hannah Pfaff (eight kills), Nevaeh Sansone (six kills), Brooklyn Guelde (20 assists), Bailey Miller (seven digs) and Mady Olson (nine points).
Herscher def. Streator 25-15, 25-21: At Herscher, the Bulldog Spikers dropped the road Illinois Central Eight Conference match to the Tigers.
Streator (9-18-1, 4-9) was paced by Sophia Pence (three kills an ace, five digs), Alexa Jacobs (two kills, three blocks), Emma Rambo (two kills, three assists, five digs), Ellie Isermann (six assists, seven digs), Rilee Talty (22 digs) and Devin Elias (three aces).
Serena def. Leland 25-6, 25-7: At Serena, the Huskers topped the Panthers in Little Ten Conference play.
Serena was led by 16 kills, a block and three aces from Paige Sexton, followed by Sophie Thompson (16 assists), Makayla McNally (three kills), Paisley Twait (five aces, three kills, two blocks), Jenna Setchell (two kills, three blocks) and Rayelle Brennan (three aces).
Newark def. Crossroads Christian 23-25, 25-19, 25-23: At Newark, the Norsemen bounced back after dropping the opening set.
Newark (24-4) received solid performances from Kiara Wesseh (15 kills, 11 digs), Lauren Ulrich (14 assists, 14 digs), Addi Ness (nine kills), Taylor Kruser (16 digs) and Dani Peshia (14 assists).
Somonauk def. LaMoille 25-22, 22-25, 25-17: At LaMoille, the Bobcats captured the first and third sets in the LTC win over the Lions.
Somonauk (6-13, 3-6) was led by Josie Rader (28 digs, four kills), Haley McCoy (seven kills, 13 digs), Ali McBride (13 digs, four aces), Ame Grace (four aces) and Riley Snider (13 assists).
Flanagan-Cornell def. Heyworth 25-17, 22-25, 26-24: At Flanagan, the Falcons took two of three sets from the Hornets in the Heart of Illinois Conference triumph.
Flanagan-Cornell (16-15, 6-6) was led by Kortney Harms (18 kills,12 digs, 11 assists, four aces), Grace Zimmerman (seven kills, 10 digs), Raegan Montello (19 assists, five kills, two aces), Kalynne Kindermann (15 digs) and Tomi Ross (11 digs).
Sandwich def. Plano 25-23, 22-25, 25-11: At Sandwich. the Indians got the I-8 victory.
Sandwich (10-17, 2-10) received solid contributions from Alexis Sexton (24 assists, 17 digs, 11 serving points), Kaylin Herren (two blocks, eight kills), Alana Stahl (nine digs, 10 kills), Breanna Sexton (16 digs, 11 serving points) and Maddie Hill (seven kills, seven digs).
Ottawa def. Sycamore 25-14, 15-25, 25-17: At Kingman Gym, Ottawa regained its spark and held off a late charge by the visitors.
Ottawa — which improved to 10-17-1 overall and 5-7 in league play — was led by Olivia Evola (five kills, seven assists, five aces, two blocks), Alyssa Malmassari (four kills), Ryleigh Stevenson (four kills), Skylar Dorsey (seven assists) and Mel Pries (four aces, three blocks).
“We then got off to a good start in the third set, got back to playing with confidence and were able to keep a comfortable lead,” Ottawa coach Jenn Crum said.
— Read Brian Hoxsey’s full report on this match at mywebtimes.com.
BOYS SOCCER
La Salle-Peru 2, Streator 0: At the L-P Sports Complex, the Bulldogs were blanked by the host Cavaliers in a preview of next Tuesday’s regional semifinal.
SOPHOMORE VOLLEYBALL
Streator def. Herscher, 25-23, 22-25, 25-21: At Herscher, Streator (10-18, 7-6) was led in the ICE win by Sonia Proksa (nine kills, six digs, two blocks), Aubrey Jacobs (15 assists, four digs, two aces), Shaelyn Groesbeck (four kills, 14 digs, three aces), Mya Zavada (six kills, four digs, four blocks, two aces) and Leah Krohe (four kills, six digs).
FRESHMEN VOLLEYBALL
Herscher def. Streator, 25-18, 22-25, 26-24: At Herscher, Streator was paced in the loss by Maiya Lansford (five aces), Taniyah Glass (four aces), Cyra Tupayachi (four aces) and Nayla Gonzalez (three aces).