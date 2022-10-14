Streator launches audio historical walking tour

There’s now a way to get your steps in and learn about the history of Streator.

Live Well Streator, the Streatorland Historical Society Museum and the Streator Chamber of Commerce have partnered to create an audio walking tour of Streator’s history with a map of downtown locations.

The tour begins at the Elks Club at the corner of Hickory and Park streets and the map features a guided tour through Streator City Park and Main Street, returning to the museum, 109 E. Elm St.

Learn about the history of several downtown buildings and the former businesses located there, the significance of the Milo Luther fountain, Veterans Plaza and Soderstrom Plaza in City Park and the story of Dr. Hill and the death of his wife, among other stories.

Maps can be found at the museum, the chamber office, 320 E. Main St.; City Hall, 204 S. Bloomington St.; and the Streator YMCA, 710 Oakley Ave. Chamber Executive Director Courtney Levy said businesses can pick up maps at the museum to put in their business and distribute to visitors.

Cards allow visitors to scan a QR code to their phone and take part in the walking tour. Enabling GPS on their phones also allows the program to determine their location and cue the appropriate story.

“You can hear how Streator was 100 years ago and walk a mile to 1.5 miles,” said Ellen Vogel, community health engagement program manager at OSF in Streator, and Live Well Streator coordinator. “This is just a great collaboration.”

Dave Reed, president of the Streatorland Historical Society, was instrumental in putting together the history, while Marc Cheffer provided the narration.

The Streator Chamber also thanked Nichole Reynolds and Vogel for their work in creating the map.

The map is the second of its kind created by the Streator Chamber. Earlier this year, the Streator Chamber issued a mobile business map. The map allows users to get directions from their current location to any destination they select on the map. Businesses also were provided QR codes to stick in their window to correlate with the map.

Additionally, the Streatorland Historical Museum cut a ceremonially ribbon dedicating the opening of its new museum at the corner of Elm and Park streets. The building was donated by Dr. Glen Ricca to the historical society. The museum is open 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and now includes a gift shop of Streator historical merchandise.