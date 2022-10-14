Police blotter: October 14, 2022

Ramiro Perez-Morales, 23, of Ottawa, was cited Thursday on the 100 block of East Dayton Road on complaints of driving while license suspended and no insurance, Ottawa police said.
Lewis D. Rhone, 59, of Peru, was arrested 7:12 p.m. Oct. 10 on the 600 block of 15th Street on a La Salle County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of domestic battery, Peru police said. Rhone was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.