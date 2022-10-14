Ottawa plans to tell Jordan block’s story

The Ottawa Historic Preservation Commission is working on a historic marker that would tell the story of one of the city’s busiest event spaces.

The Jordan block wasn’t always a lawn and a parking lot south of Main Street in Ottawa: It was once a row of buildings like the rest of Ottawa’s downtown. It burned in 1998, and was known as the Jordan block after the Jordan Hardware store that was once there.

“This was suggested by somebody through the City Council, some way or another that people come into town and get told ‘that’s the Jordan block,’” said Mollie Perrot. “The next question would be ‘OK, so why’s it called the Jordan block?’ So, there was a suggestion made and I think it’s a good one.”

The former buildings at the Jordan block were built by an outfit contracted by John Manley in 1851 after he founded the Manley and Company Hardware store. His daughter, Susan, married Richard Cook Jordan, who took over the business with his brother-in-law, C. H. Hamilton, in 1889 after Manley’s passing.

Creation of the marker still is in the preliminary stages and an exact location for it won’t be decided until later.