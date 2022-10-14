Ottawa cocaine bust leads to arrest of Aurora man

A 24-year-old Aurora man is being held at La Salle County Jail on $1 million bond, following an Ottawa drug bust.
Dantryal D. Andrews was charged with two counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, cocaine. If found guilty of the class 1 felony, he could be facing four to 15 years in prison.
The arrest came after a Tri-County Drug Enforcement Narcotics Team investigation into narcotic sales in the Ottawa area. During the investigation, police said Andrews delivered more than a gram of crack cocaine to Tri-DENT on two occasions.