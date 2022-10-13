The Times Area Roundup: Marquette, Seneca advance to TCC Tourney final

The top-seeded Marquette and No. 3-seeded Seneca volleyball teams earned semifinal victories during Wednesday’s Tri-County Conference Tournament at Seneca High School and will meet for the championship at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
The Crusaders advanced with a 25-16, 27-25 triumph over No. 4 Putnam County. Marquette was led by Lindsey Kaufmann (10 digs, three aces), Kaylee Killelea (nine assists, five aces), Mary Lechtenberg (five kills, a block), Maera Jimenez (four kills, seven assists), Avery Durdan (four kills) and Lilly Craig (three kills, a block).
The Fighting Irish advanced with a 25-20, 25-17 victory over No. 2 Woodland. Seneca was paced by Neely Hougas (16 assists), Faith Baker (eight kills, four blocks), Sophie Cato (six kills) and Teagan Johnson (five kills).
The Warriors and Panthers will play for third place at 6:30 p.m. after the consolation championship between Roanoke-Benson and Henry-Senachwine at 5 p.m.
Flanagan-Cornell def. LeRoy 25-18, 23-25, 25-21: At LeRoy on Tuesday, the Falcons topped the Panthers in the Heart of Illinois Conference match.
Flanagan-Cornell (15-15, 5-6) received solid outings from Kortney Harms (12 kills, 15 digs, 18 assists, four aces), Grace Zimmerman (10 kills, 14 digs), Reagan Montello (18 assists) and Kalynne Kindermann (27 digs, two aces).
BOYS SOCCER
Rochelle 5, Ottawa 0: At Rochelle, the Pirates were blanked in their Interstate 8 Conference match against the Hubs.