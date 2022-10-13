Master gardener gave tips about spring flowering bulbs in Utica

Master Gardener Audrey Moreno delivered a workshop on fall bulbs, entitled “Bulbs: Basics, Myths and Truth” at the Utica Public Library on Sept. 27.

Participants learned about the proper planting, care and maintenance of spring flowering bulbs. Flowering bulbs are easy to grow if you know a few important tips.

Nineteen participants attended this free workshop provided by the Bureau, La Salle, and Marshall-Putnam University of Illinois Master Gardener/Master Naturalist Program. As follow up, the library provided each participant a take home a bulb-forcing kit to enjoy through the winter.

Contact Bettyann Harrison, master gardener/master naturalist coordinator at 309-364-2356 with any questions about future workshop information or gardening and natural resource information.