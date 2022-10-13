96 volunteers needed for Ottawa vigil

The 14th annual Veterans Honor Guard Vigil will be at the War Memorial in Washington Square, downtown Ottawa.

The opening ceremony will be 4:40 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4; the closing ceremony at 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.

Ninety-six volunteers are needed for each of the 15-minute shifts. The main sign-up sheet is posted at the Ottawa American Legion, 901 La Salle St. (open after 11 a.m.).

For questions or to sign up, call John at 815-993-3956, or email at chongofsb@yahoo.com

A command post tent will be in the area of Columbus at Lafayette streets. Family members/fellow patriots may stand duty with each veteran’s shift; wear weather-appropriate clothing. No alcohol is allowed in the park. Courtesy coffee and snacks will be available. Military vehicles will be on display. The War Memorial, Sentry Post, and portable restroom are all handicapped-accessible.

The Ottawa First Committee, with the support of Illinois Valley Labor Management, will have an Avenue of Flags on display. The “Tunes of Glory” Bagpipers will play appropriate music 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday. The John F. Kennedy Sea Cadets/Chicago will again share duties 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The American Legion Amateur Radio Club will have a Field Day Exercise, where all interested can learn new skills. “Flutes for Vets” also will demonstrate throughout the event.

The vigil is before Veterans Day as a reminder to thank all veterans for their service; for veterans to thank fellow patriots for their support at home and abroad, and for residents to honor those who have paid the greatest sacrifice. The Ottawa Memorial Association’s Veterans Day Ceremony is scheduled for 10:15 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at the same location.

Duties are shared by veteran groups and Auxiliaries, and Boy Scout Troop 744. Donated food items are welcomed.