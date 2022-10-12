The Times Area Roundup: Woodland, Seneca advance at Tri-County Tourney

At the Tri-County Conference Girls Volleyball Tournament on Tuesday at Seneca High School, No. 2 seeded Woodland defeated No. 7 Roanoke-Benson and the No. 3 host Irish upended No. 6 Midland to advance to Wednesday’s semifinals against each other.
The Warriors will square off against Seneca at 7:30 p.m., immediately following the other bracket semi between No. 1 Marquette vs. No. 4 Putnam County, starting at 6:15 p.m.
Also, Roanoke-Benson defeated Midland in the late match Tuesday to make the 5 p.m. Thursday consolation title match against either No. 5 Henry-Senachwine or unseeded Dwight, who meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Ottawa def. Plano, 25-23, 25-18: At Kingman Gym in Ottawa, the Pirates came away a winner behind six kills each from Olivia Evola (8 assists), Mel Pries (3 blocks) and Alyssa Malmassari. Skylar Dorsey added 11 assists and Cheyanne Joachum three aces to the Interstate 8 Conference win.
Newark def. IMSA 25-10, 21-25, 25-18: At Newark, the Little Ten Conference Tournament champs picked up where they left off with a tough win over IMSA, led by Kiara Wesseh’s 14 kills and 13 digs. Also for the Norsemen (23-4, 8-1 in the LTC), Lauren Ulrich notched 12 kills, 12 assists and six dogs and Dani Peshia had 15 assists for Newark.
Hiawatha def. Somonauk 25-18, 17-25, 25-18: At Kirkland, the Bobcats dropped to 5-13, 2-6 in the Little Ten Conference with the loss.
Ame Grace collected five kills and 13 digs, Josie Rader eight aces and 13 digs and Haley McCoy 13 digs for the ‘Cats. Riley Snider added seven assists.
Serena def. Hinckley-Big Rock 25-7, 25-23: At Hinckley, Paige Sexton’s 13 kills led the Huskers to the win.
Sophie Thompson added 17 assists and two aces, Jenna Setchell four blocks and Makayla McNally three kills and a block, while Paisley Twait posted three kills, RayElle Brennan two kills and Kendall Whiteaker two kills and a block.
Sophomore volleyball
Ottawa def. Plano 25-23, 25-11: At Ottawa, the Corsairs picked up the Interstate 8 Conference victory.
Freshman volleyball
Ottawa A def. Plano 25-18, 25-7: At Ottawa, the Vikings were a two-set winner over the Reapers.
Ottawa B def. Plano 25-18, 25-16: At Ottawa, the Vikings completed the Interstate 8 sweep over the Reapers.