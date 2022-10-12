Ottawa will resurface parking lot at water treatment plant

The parking lot will be resurfaced at Ottawa’s water treatment plant at 828 E. Norris Dr., beginning Thursday, Oct. 13.

It will include milling, resurfacing and striping.

The project is expected to take several days to complete and will at times require access to the parking lot to be closed to all traffic and customer parking.

Residents wishing to make water bill payments during the lot closure are encouraged to use the drop box located in the Lincoln-Douglas parking lot in the 800 block of Columbus Street or at City Hall, 301 W. Madison St.