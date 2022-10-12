La Salle County grand jury returns indictments: October 11, 2022

A 20-year-old Streator man and a 26-year-old Streator woman were indicted Tuesday by a La Salle County grand jury after authorities said they were involved Sept. 29 in shooting at a task force agent during a drug bust.
Courtney Perkins, 20, Streator, was indicted on charges of attempted first degree murder, armed violence, aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Alaina Cravatta, 26, Streator, was indicted on charges of aggravated discharge of a firearm and unlawful deliver of a controlled substance.
A La Salle County grand jury convened Tuesday and returned the following other indictments: Jody Tarochione, 64, Wedron, driving while license revoked; Brandon Dunkleberger, 20, Streator, domestic battery; Willie Chillis, 51, Streator, unlawful possession of a controlled substance; Nathaniel Smith, 33, Mendota, residential burglary; Christopher Baker, 36, Utica, unlawful possession of a controlled substance; Taylor Schueler, 23, Ottawa, theft; Anthony Einhaus, 50, Ottawa, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; Justin Hougas, 39, Ottawa, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; David Pierce, 59, Ottawa, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon; Tevin Miller, 29, La Salle, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; Randolph Jeffries, 47, Chicago, armed violence, burglary; Shavonne Turner, 47, Chicago, burglary; Julie Lopez, 23, Michigan City, Indiana, burglary; Adam Sparks, 38, Clarksburg, West Virginia, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; Erin Goodrich, 30, Streator, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance; Mary Bray, 29, Streator, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a controlled substance; David Willis, 39, Streator, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; Kaneisha Martin, 27, Springfield, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; Anthony Blameuser, 29, Streator, unlawful possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver; Chase Negray, 20, Streator, unlawful possession of a controlled substance; Dale Wheaton, 25, Streator, criminal trespass to residence; Miranda Hobbs, 27, Pekin, unlawful possession of methamphetamine; Matthew Nixon, 39, Sandwich, escape; Sanford Berry Jr., 57, Streator, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, unlawful delivery of methamphetamine; Sergio Brown, 39, Streator, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance; Robert Reynolds, 32, La Salle, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance; David Carroll, 36, Ottawa, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance; and Dylan Alagna, 26, Ottawa, unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.