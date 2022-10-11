Witches Day/Night Out events to return Oct. 22 to Ottawa

The Halloween spirit will be on full display Saturday, Oct. 22, for a pair of “witchy” events in Ottawa.

The day will begin with the Witches Day Out artisan market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both indoors and outdoors at Pitstick Pavilion, 3401 Route 23, north of Ottawa. This event is free admission.

The event will feature 35 or more artisans, including psychic readings, jewelry, fine art, fiber art, candles, authors, wood crafts, photography, home decor, gourmet food, dog related gifts, among several other items. The Cruisin’ Concessions food truck of Streator will be on-hand.

The Witches Day Out event will feature dozens of vendors for its artisan market Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022, at Pitstick Pavilion, north of Ottawa. (Photo provided by Laurie Ragan)

Then, a Witches Night Out is planned from 6 to 10 p.m. inside the Pitstick Pavilion. This event will feature DJ Jim Noeth, Fiddlerock Casey McGrath, the Hocus Pocus Hags, a best hat and best costume contest, more than 50 bewitching door prizes, psychic readings, a cash bar, dancing and “hag bags” to the first 100 arrivals.

Tickets are $45 per person for the evening event. All proceeds will benefit Second Hand Ranch in Princeton and Pet Project in Marseilles. Tickets can be purchased at Your Interior Motives, 222 Madison St., Ottawa, or online at https://2022witchesnightoutstarvedrockcountry.eventbrite.com

For more information on the event, call Laurie at 815-325-4320 or email witchesnightout2@gmail.com