Serena artist’s fused-glass artwork will be on display at Open Space Gallery in Ottawa

“Shifting - Glass,” a solo exhibition of Michelle Rial’s deeply-layered fused glass artworks will be available for viewing from Nov. 2 through Dec. 3 at Open Space Gallery, 223 W. Madison St., Ottawa.

A reception is scheduled 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. General exhibit hours are noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

Spaces are available to create your own fused glass artwork. A workshop will be 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday, No. 17. Go to www.osartstudios.com for more details.

The art passion of Rial, of Serena, has always been dimensional, creating flow and visual movement. Fusing glass, a highly-specialized sheet glass was perfect for her experimentation with shifting colors and perspectives. Her techniques include multi-layering, fiber reversal, and compression, which are kiln fired into fusion.

This solo exhibition focuses on her recent shift into color abstraction, blending and depth. By stacking hundreds of glass pieces of varying sizes and shapes, chips, and powders she can achieve unique patterns through high temperature kiln firings for fusion.