Parker is going to Disney World: Wish granted for 6-year-old Seneca boy

A 6-year-old Seneca boy is looking forward to meeting Mickey Mouse and Goofy.

Parker Van Gelder’s wish was granted Tuesday afternoon when Make-A-Wish Illinois, with the help of Ottawa firefighters and paramedics, told his family they are sending them to Disney World in Florida to stay at the Give Kids the World Village.

Jennifer said Parker has been through a lot in his life because of a brain tumor but he’s doing well now and he’s excited for the trip.

“His big thing was Mickey’s Clubhouse at the time when we started the process,” Jennifer said. “Being able to get away from hospitals and everyday life was something versus anything material that he might grow out of. Now we’ll have the memories and pictures and hopefully their old enough now for the memories to last forever.”

Parker Van Gelder, 6, of Seneca, climbs into an ambulance with Ottawa Fire Lt. Kevin Theis on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. Van Gelder and his family are going to Disney World later this month courtesy of Make-A-Wish Illinois. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Parker and his brother, Colton, and parents, Brian and Jennifer, will get to spend nearly a week to play and explore whether it be at the Village or at any of the Disney parks. They were first selected by Make-A-Wish Illinois in October 2019.

“We’re looking forward to being together,” Jennifer said. “It’s been a long time since we’ve been able to unwind and be together, just the four of us. And then we’re looking forward to meeting all of the characters and getting autographs.”

Parker Van Gelder, 6, of Seneca, poses for a photo Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, next to his Make-A-Wish banner at the Ottawa Fire Department. He and his family will be Disney World-bound, and he's looking forward to meeting Mickey Mouse and Goofy. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Parker and his family arrived at the Ottawa fire station Monday evening for a tour and the chance to sit inside of an ambulance, which is important to Parker because he wants to be a paramedic when he grows up.

Firefighters showed him all sorts of things, such as the tablets they use to hold data on calls, how an air cast works and how their new automatic gurney pulls out of the back of the ambulance with just the push of a button.

The trip to Disney will be Parker and Colton’s first time on an airplane and their first plane ride as a family together.

“Make-A-Wish is an amazing organization,” Jennifer said. “They’ve been with us through every step of the way and the firefighters here have been amazing as well.”

Parker Van Gelder, 6, of Seneca, and his brother Colton pose with Ottawa firefighters Nick Allegretti, Lt. Kevin Theis, Ryan Tieman, and Mike Steege on Monday, Oct. 10, 2022. The Ottawa Fire Department played host to Van Gelder's Make-A-Wish announcement. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Ashley White, a gift officer with Make-A-Wish Illinois, said Parker was one of the children she met and was able to grant a wish to thanks to the Penguin Plunge, which will be returning to Skydive Chicago on Jan. 28, 2023.

Make-A-Wish Illinois is in need of volunteers, sponsors and attendees for the Penguin Plunge this year along with wish-granting volunteers, such as Linda and Brittany who helped with Parker’s wish.

“I can’t come out and make these wishes without people like Linda and Brittany,” White said. “We have such a need because we have some many kids that we’re sending out now because they’ve been on hold for three years.”