The Ottawa High School Choir Department and Jazz Band will be presenting a fall concert 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13, in the OTHS Auditorium, 211 E. Main St.

It is free to the public.

Those attending the concert should expect to hear a diverse range of music, from Mozart to gospel to jazz standards to lively rhythmic pieces from other countries. The choir and jazz band students have been working diligently since the beginning of the school year to prepare the concert for the community.