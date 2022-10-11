Local Sports Digest: Shepherd, Marquette girls basketball teams keep rolling

Shepherd 8s win Moir Memorial title
The eighth-grade Shepherd girls basketball team moved to 8-0 and won the title of the Ron Moir Memorial via a 34-22 win over Peotone, led by Ashlyn Ganiere’s 12 points, 10 from Alaina Schulz and five courtesy of Meredith Waldron. The 8s also bested Northbrook 39-8 (Ganiere 14 points and 12 rebounds), Reese Purcell 11 points, Schulz six points) and La Salle Lincoln 39-14 (Ganiere 17 points, Waldron and Schulz eight points each, Purcell six points).
Shepherd’s 7s fell 17-9 to Peotone despite Chloe Thrush’s four points. The seventh-grade Rams topped Northbrook 40-3 (Kennedy Kane 18 points, Lella Gromm 10, Addisyn Budnick four, Peyton Anderson four) and La Salle Lincoln 18-17 (Thrush eight points and 13 rebounds).
Marquette girls best RSM, Marseilles
The eighth-grade Marquette girls basketball team topped Ransom-St. Michael 29-22. Leading the Marquette attack were Morgan Collins with 10 points, Anna Hjerpe with eight and with four apiece Emily Ryan-Adair and Kelsey Cuchra.
Marquette also defeated Marseilles 46-3, led by Hjerpe (17 points), Collins (10), Hunter Hopkins (eight) and Cuchra (seven).
OES runs in first sectional
The Ottawa Elementary cross country team participated in IESA sectional for the first time. Leading the team were: boys — Carter Noonan (27th), Griffin Skinner (57th) and Tucker Clemens (70th); and girls — Malina Rodriguez (72nd), Savannah Markey (73rd) and Rowan Weems (74th).
Streator Youth Soccer wraps up regular season
Here are the Week 8 Streator Youth Soccer results:
U12
Bill Walsh 5, Sunbelt Rentals 0
Vactor 1, Legends 0
Jerry’s 3, Frank’s Pet Shop 2
U15
Virago 9, More on Main 1
Elite Luxury Bus 2, Ottawa #1 1
Ottawa #2 8, Hatzer & Son 0
U8
Gavin’s Lawncare 3, First State 2
SOCU 1, SHS Soccer 1
Lori’s Mailbox 3, Jake’s Landscaping 0
TNT Lawncare 3, Louie’s Lawncare 1
Squeakers 5, Lion’s Club 4
U10
Eplin H.I. 3, S&M Concrete 1
The Eastwood 4, Chipper’s 1
Joe’s Stationhouse 2, State Farm 1
Feken Trucking 3, Broadway Pub 0