Fitness court to open Oct. 14 at Kiwanis Park in Ottawa

A launch event and ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new fitness court at Kiwanis Park in Ottawa is scheduled 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14.

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois, the city of Ottawa and National Fitness Campaign announced an agreement to build the outdoor fitness court.

This fitness court will expand free access to workouts and create equitable access to exercise. The fitness court is designed to let people use their own body weight to get a complete workout using seven exercise stations.

Created with people aged 14 and older, and with all abilities in mind, the workouts are adaptable for all fitness levels, allowing participants to move at their own pace. Users also may download the free Fitness Court App which acts as a coach-in-your-pocket and enhances the outdoor gym into a digitally supported wellness experience.

“Regular exercise is essential to maintaining personal health and reducing health care costs,” said Katie Cangemi, senior program officer, community investment, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois. “Blue Cross is committed to promoting better health in our communities, and this Fitness Court makes it easy for anyone at any fitness level to get a good outdoor workout, connect with neighbors, and stay healthy.”

The equipment was made possible by a $50,000 grant from the National Fitness Campaign and Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Purchase of the outdoor gym set was approved at Ottawa’s August City Council meeting. Ottawa is paying an additional $93,350 to cover what’s not covered with the grant in an effort to provide the South Side with amenities similar to what the North Side already has.

“City of Ottawa is excited to offer residents a free outdoor fitness at Kiwanis Park,” said Commissioner Marla Pearson. “The court will provide an opportunity for everyone to have a unique workout experience.”

For more information contact Tami Koppen, at tkoppen@cityofottawa.org or 815-433-0161, ext. 240. For more information on Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois’ support of NFC, visit nationalfitnesscampaign.com/illinois.