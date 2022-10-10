Police blotter: October 10, 2022

Aaron W. Kirby, 26, of La Salle, was cited 5:41 p.m. Sunday on the 2800 block of Second Street on a complaint of domestic battery, Peru police said.
Stephanie A. Jaco, 31, of Serena, was cited 5:27 a.m. Sunday on the 900 block of Shooting Park Road on a complaint of DUI, Peru police said.
Patrick J. Phalen, 51, of Ottawa, was cited Sunday on the 100 block of East Norris Drive on complaints of driving while license revoked, no insurance and expired registration, Ottawa police said.
Neftaji J. Negron, 35, of Peru, was cited 9:39 p.m. Friday at Fourth and Calhoun streets on a complaint of driving with a suspended driver’s license, Peru police said.
Ryan M. Carter, 31, of Ottawa, was arrested Friday at East Jackson and Paul streets on a failure to appear warrant on a charge of driving while license suspended, Ottawa police said. Carter was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Rafael A. Hernandez, 39, of Peru, was arrested 6:45 p.m. Thursday at Illinois Valley Public Action to Deliver Shelter on a La Salle County warrant for charges of possession of methamphetamine and aggravated fleeing, Peru police said. Hernandez was taken to La Salle County Jail.
Shaw Media Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in police reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.