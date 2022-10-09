The Times Athlete of the Week: Streator’s Kody Danko a champion distance runner, fan of a good New York strip

In the tightest race so far this school year, Streator boys cross country ace Kody Danko captured 34.1% of the vote to edge out runner-up Carson Zellers (Marquette boys golf), Shelby Welsh (Seneca girls golf) and Drake Kaufman (Ottawa boys golf) for the honor of being The Times Athlete of the Week.
Danko last Saturday continued a remarkable season, running to first place by better than half a minute in the La Salle County Invitational hosted by Streator at The Eastwood.
Here is a Q&A with this week’s winner:
Do you have any nicknames?
Danko: Danko
How did you get into distance running?
Danko: During my sophomore year, soccer was moved to the spring due to the pandemic. I tried cross country to stay in shape for soccer and after I qualified for state that year, I decided to stick with it.
Last week you captured your first La Salle County Invitational championship. How did it feel to win that title on your home course?
Danko: It felt great. I was very happy to give the Streator fans something to be proud of.
What is your pre-race routine?
Danko: The night before big races, I like to eat pasta and red meat. I also like to visualize myself in the race before I run it.
What is your post-race routine?
Danko: After races, I like to relax and spend time with my family.
What’s your favorite subject in school?
Danko: Foods and Nutrition.
What movie would you guess you’ve watched more than any other?
Danko: “Grown Ups.”
You have a blank check to order one meal at any restaurant. Where are you going and what are you ordering?
Danko: LongHorn Steakhouse. New York strip.
What goals do you have for yourself as we approach the IHSA postseason?
Danko: I would like to qualify for state again and finish in the top 25 to make the All-State team and run in the low 15s.
Do you have any college plans? If so, do they involve sports?
Danko: I plan on attending a four-year college. I would like to run track in college as my primary sport and do cross country to stay in shape for track.