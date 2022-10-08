Reddick Library to host ‘first responders in training’ event Oct. 15

The following events also are scheduled the week of Oct. 10 at Reddick Library, 1010 Canal St., Ottawa. Call 815-434-0509 for information.

6 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 10: Board of Trustees meeting. The public is invited to attend the monthly Board of Trustees meeting.

10:30 to 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11: Ready, Set, Read! A story time for children ages 3 to 6 to help develop literacy skills and prepare for school.

4:30 to 5:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11: Batty for Bats, kindergarten through second grade. Discover the world of bats though games and fun activities.

10 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12: Shake, Rattle, Read! Ages 9-36 months. A fun musical story time.

6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12: Owl Pebble Art, sixth through eighth grade. Come design and paint your unique owls, then create the treescape for them to dwell.

7 to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12: Wednesday Evening Book Group, adults. “The Sweetness of Water” by Nathan Harris will be discussed at this patron-led book group.

6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 13: Maximizing Your Slow Cooker, adults. Learn how to make delicious meals and get the most out of your slow cooker at this class led by Susan Glassman, University of Illinois Extension Nutrition and Wellness Educator. Recipes will be provided.

10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15: First Responders in Training, fifth through eighth grades. Join the library for hands-on interactive activities and the opportunity to connect with first responders. This month, we will have a demonstration from the Ottawa Fire Department.

1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15: The Loop Group, adults. Learn to knit or crochet in a friendly environment with knowledgeable people.