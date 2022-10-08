October 08, 2022
Shaw Local
Marseilles Elementary second-graders visit Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum

Students have chance to decorate pumpkins, learn about corn sheller

By Shaw Local News Network
John Smith provides a corn sheller demonstration to Marseilles Elementary School second-graders on Oct. 6 and teachers students about the different types of corn grown in Illinois. (Photo provided by Ruth Sutton-Egofske)

Marseilles Elementary School second-graders visited the Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum on Oct. 6 for a day of pumpkin decorating and learning about a corn sheller.

Marseilles Elementary School second-graders visited the Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum on Oct. 6. Students had the opportunity to decorate pumpkins during their field trip. (Photo provided by Ruth Sutton-Egofske)

Volunteers led by museum volunteer manager Rosemary Martin assisted the Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum during a Marseilles Elementary School field trip on Oct. 6. (Photo provided by Ruth Sutton-Egofske)

Marseilles Elementary School teacher Ms. Brooke joins her student, Jovell, during the second-graders' pumpkin decorating activity at the Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum on Oct. 6. (Photo provided by Ruth Sutton-Egofske)