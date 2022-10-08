Marseilles Elementary second-graders visit Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum

Marseilles Elementary School second-graders visited the Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum on Oct. 6 for a day of pumpkin decorating and learning about a corn sheller.Marseilles Elementary School second-graders visited the Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum on Oct. 6. Students had the opportunity to decorate pumpkins during their field trip. (Photo provided by Ruth Sutton-Egofske)Volunteers led by museum volunteer manager Rosemary Martin assisted the Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum during a Marseilles Elementary School field trip on Oct. 6. (Photo provided by Ruth Sutton-Egofske)Marseilles Elementary School teacher Ms. Brooke joins her student, Jovell, during the second-graders' pumpkin decorating activity at the Seattle Sutton Marseilles Museum on Oct. 6. (Photo provided by Ruth Sutton-Egofske)