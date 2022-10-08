Hydrant flushing continues Oct. 10 in Ottawa

Water hydrant flushing continues the week of Oct. 10 in Ottawa.

During this time, residents should expect some increased turbidity and isolated areas of low pressure. If any discoloration occurs in drinking water, residents are asked to let the faucets run until the water clears.

Monday, Oct. 10: Hydrants on the east side located between the Fox and Illinois rivers, including Canal Road.

Tuesday, Oct. 11: Downtown: Columbus and La Salle streets, Heritage Harbor.

Wednesday, Oct. 12: East Norris Drive, east of the Fox River; Ottawa Industrial Park and Champlain Street between Norris Drive and Goose Creek.

Thursday, Oct. 13: Bellevue Avenue and all intersecting streets; Gracefield Subdivision

Friday, Oct. 14: Etna Road, east of Route 23; Oak Ridge Drive, Circle Drive, Meadow Lane, Delaney Drive, Hillside Avenue, Everette Road and Avon Lane; Turnberry Subdivision; Reynolds Manor.