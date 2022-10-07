The Times Area Roundup: Marquette volleyball clinches Tri-County title

At Bader Gym in Ottawa, the Marquette volleyball team clinched the Tri-County Conference regular-season championship with a 25-19, 25-21 victory over Putnam County.
Coal City def. Streator, 25-16, 25-20: At Pops Dale Gym in Streator, the Bulldogs fell despite Rilee Talty’s 26 digs. Also for Streator (9-16-1, 4-7 in the Illinois Central Eight), Sophia Pence turned in three kills, two blocks and eight digs, Ellie Isermann had four kills, a block and three assists, and Emma Rambo had two kills, three aces and eight assists.
Seneca def. Roanoke-Benson, 25-19, 25-21: At Seneca, Sophie Cato pounded out 12 kills and Teagan Johnson added eight to lead the Irish to the Tri-County Conference win. Neely Hougas dished 12 assists as Seneca moved to 13-7 overall and 5-2 in the league.
Kaneland def. Sandwich, 25-16, 25-15: At Sandwich, the Indians dropped to 9-16 overall, 1-9 in the Interstate Eight Conference with the loss to the league leaders.
Alexis Sexton posted eight assists, two kills and three digs, Claire Allen had four kills and two digs, Breanna Sexton had five digs, and Kaylin Herren added four kills for Sandwich.
Tennis
Ottawa 4, Morris 1: At Ottawa, Emma Cushing started the Pirates on their way to the win with a 6-4, 0-6, 10-6 victory at No. 1 singles. Also winning for Ottawa (11-1, 4-1 in the Interstate Eight) were Jenna Smithmeyer/Rylee O’Fallon 6-0, 6-0, Emma Walker/Isabel Heimsoth 1-6, 6-1, 10-6, and Mika Moreland/Makenzie Eichelkraut 6-1, 6-2.
Falling was the Pirates’ Layne Krug at No. 2 singles, 6-2, 6-1.
Sophomore volleyball
Marquette def. Putnam County, 25-23, 25-15: At Bader Gym in Ottawa, the Crusaders captured the two-set victory.
Coal City def. Streator, 25-13, 25-18: At Pops Dale Gym in Streator, the Bullpups (9-17, 6-5 in the ICE) lost in two sets. Sonia Proksa accounted for three kills, a digs and two blocks, while Aubrey Jacobs added eight assists, a kill and five digs, Shaelyn Groesbeck had four kills and two digs, and Mya Zavada had three kills, four digs and a block.
Freshman volleyball
Coal City def. Streator, 25-14, 25-18: At Pops Dale Gym in Streator, Nayla Gonzalez and Ava Gwaltney each tagged two kills for the Bullpups (2-13-1, 2-9) in the loss.