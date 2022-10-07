October 07, 2022
The Place 2 Be named September 2022 business of the month by Streator chamber

Business hosted a fundraiser to help with supplies for local schools

By Shaw Local News Network
Place 2 Be was named the Streator Chamber's September business of the month. Pictured are (left to right) Judy Booze (Chamber ambassador); Heather Ratliff (The Place 2 Be operator); Courtney Levy (Streator Chamber executive director); Kaylee Hovious (The Place 2 Be customer), Heather Smith (The Place 2 Be owner) and Gail Darm (Chamber ambassador). (Photo provided by Allen Culver)

The Place 2 Be was named Streator Chamber’s September 2022 Business of the Month.

The Place 2 Be offers a variety of energizing teas, meal replacement shakes, protein bites, smoothies, snacks and other items. In September, the business hosted a fundraiser to help with school supplies for local schools.

The weekend of Oct. 22 and 23, the business will be hosting its fourth birthday bash from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. each day.

The chamber recognizes outstanding local businesses or organizations each month.

Visit www.streatorchamber.com for information or call 815-672-2921.