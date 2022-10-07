Police blotter: October 7, 2022

Joshua D. Roberts, 25, of La Salle, was cited on a complaint of operating an uninsured motor vehicle 4:22 p.m. Wednesday on North 2551st Road in Peru Township following a single-vehicle crash, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said Roberts was traveling east on North 2551st Road when he lost control of his vehicle after passing another vehicle. His vehicle rolled into the south ditch after crashing through a fence. There were no injuries, police said.

