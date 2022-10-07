La Salle County suffers from drought conditions after stretch of dry weather

The Illinois Valley has seen a weeks-long stretch of dry, cool and sunny weather that has led La Salle County into the National Drought Mitigation Center’s “abnormally dry” category in its drought monitor.

“Abnormally dry,” in this case, means short-term dryness will slow planting and growth of crops, although that’s not much of a concern in October. Other concerns are lingering water deficits and pastures or crops not fully recovering, according to the US Drought monitor website.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Jim Small, of Lemont, fishes in the center of the channel Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022, near Plum Island at Starved Rock State Park. The Illinois River is inches away from an all-time record low. The river level at the Starved Rock Lock and Dam is 440.09 feet above sea level and the record low is 439.9 set on Oct. 3, 2012. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

Ottawa has received 1.79 inches of rain within the last month, 55% of the city’s average September rainfall of 3.23 inches. This is the second year in a row Ottawa fell short of its September rainfall averages, although it received more than 5 inches of rain in September 2020 and 10 inches of rain in September 2019.

The Illinois State Climatologist Trent Ford said on Twitter on Thursday this dryness is part of a larger, regional pattern that has caused low flow concerns along the Mississippi and Ohio rivers in Southern Illinois, but those issues haven’t yet reached northern portions of the Illinois River even though they could if this dry spell continues.

“Most of the state from really the lake shore all the way down to La Salle-Peru is in abnormally dry conditions,” Ford said. “I will say there are some indicators — stream flow and soil moisture being two of them that are indicating it being maybe a moderate drought.”

As of right now, only an area around Peoria is in the “moderate drought” category and one would have to travel to Cairo to see a place within the “severe drought” category within the state.

“It’s really affecting our soils and streams because the last three months really going back to the beginning of the summer weren’t exceptionally dry in Ottawa or in Kankakee, and most of the Illinois River basin,” Ford said. “The fact that it’s been getting very dry lately, at this point when we’re at our driest point typically anyway, makes for some concerns with soil moisture and with low flow into the streams.”

Ford said this leads to some concerns with fires in fields. It’s also led to a backup of barge traffic along the Ohio and the Mississippi Rivers, which he said will be a long-term effect of the drought.

The next chance of rain, according to the National Weather Service’s forecast for central La Salle County, is Tuesday evening into Wednesday.

“I guess that’s the good-news, bad-news of this,” Ford said. “The National Weather Service forecast does finally show rain across the state of Illinois. For probably two and a half weeks, especially for Southern Illinois, it’s just been a big blank white thing on the map.”

Ford said the conditions are not unprecedented for this time of year but just across the Ohio River in Paducah, Kentucky, the region went almost 30 straight days without any rainfall. This widespread dryness has led to low soil moisture and Ford said that means the rainfall that’s forecast will soak right into the topsoil when what’s needed is runoff.

“The topsoil is going to suck all that up and really what we want to see is when we have stream flow, or low flow, we really want to see runoff because the soils are wet,” Ford said. “Increasing base flow comes from the deeper soil layer getting wet.”

Ford said for this drought to end before winter, the area will really need to string together a couple to four weeks in a row where it’s getting a good 2.5 inches of rain.